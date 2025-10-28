Bihar Election: Govt Job Per Family To Rs 30,000 For Jeevika Didis — Key Promises In Mahagathbandhan Manifesto

The Mahagatbandhan has released its official manifesto called 'Tejashwi's Prann' (oath) for the forthcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

The manifesto of the Grand Alliance promises government jobs to at least one person in the family in the state, in order to address the problem of youth unemployment. The coalition has promised to provide young people with jobs within 20 months of being in power.

Apart from this, the manifesto also highlights that Jeevika Didis or Community Mobilisers will be given Rs 30,000 as a guaranteed monthly wage, and interest on any loan they have taken hitherto will be exempted. Moreover, they will be lent interest-free loans for the coming two years.

(This is a developing story)