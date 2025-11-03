⁠⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date: Phase 1 Voting On Nov. 6, List Of Constituencies, Key Candidates And More

Bihar Election 2025 Date: Voters in Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise with the first phase of voting slated for this week. According to the Bihar Assembly election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling for all 243 seats will be held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The results for all assembly seats will be announced on Nov. 14.

In the first phase, 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts will go to the polls. Voting for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase.

Out of the total 243 assembly constituencies, 203 are General seats, 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bihar Assembly polls will see a contest between two main alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP is leading the NDA alliance supported by the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, comprises the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), VIP and the Left parties, including the CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).

Election strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is also expected to give a tough competition to both the leading alliances in the Bihar Assembly polls this time.

In the 2020 elections, the NDA alliance secured victory with 125 seats, while the opposition alliance won 110 seats.