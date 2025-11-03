Bihar Election 2025 Date: Phase 1 Voting On Nov. 6, List Of Constituencies, Key Candidates And More
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the first phase, polling will be held for a total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts.
Bihar Election 2025 Date: Voters in Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise with the first phase of voting slated for this week. According to the Bihar Assembly election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling for all 243 seats will be held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The results for all assembly seats will be announced on Nov. 14.
In the first phase, 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts will go to the polls. Voting for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase.
Out of the total 243 assembly constituencies, 203 are General seats, 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).
The Bihar Assembly polls will see a contest between two main alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP is leading the NDA alliance supported by the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, comprises the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), VIP and the Left parties, including the CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).
Election strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is also expected to give a tough competition to both the leading alliances in the Bihar Assembly polls this time.
In the 2020 elections, the NDA alliance secured victory with 125 seats, while the opposition alliance won 110 seats.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key Candidates
The opening phase will feature several heavyweights, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In total, 1,314 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the election, as per ECI data.
Other prominent leaders contesting in this phase include Tejashwi Yadav’s estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and RJD leader Bhola Yadav. There will also be popular faces from the entertainment industry, such as Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav representing the RJD and folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.
Among the districts, Muzaffarpur, Kurhani, Mahnar and Bahadur have the highest number of contestants, with Kurhani and Muzaffarpur leading with 20 candidates each. Alauli and Parbatta have the fewest, with only five candidates each. In Patna, 149 candidates are in the fray.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key Battlegrounds
The outcome of several high-profile constituencies will define the first phase of the Bihar polls. In Tarapur (Munger), a JD(U) stronghold, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) faces RJD’s Arun Kumar. Raghopur, a traditional RJD bastion, sees Tejashwi Yadav defending his seat against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Singh.
In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav of the Janshakti Janata Dal is locked in a triangular fight against RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Singh. Alinagar will see a direct contest between BJP’s Maithili Thakur and RJD’s Vinod Mishra. In Hasanpur, JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray takes on RJD’s Mala Pushpam in a rematch of 2020.
Bihar Election Phase 1: List Of 121 Assembly Constituencies
1. Alamnagar
2. Bihariganj
3. Singheshwar (SC)
4. Madhepura
5. Sonbarsha (SC)
6. Saharsa
7. Simri Bakhtiarpur
8. Mahishi
9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
10. Gaura Bauram
11. Benipur
12. Alinagar
13. Darbhanga Rural
14. Darbhanga
15. Hayaghat
16. Bahadurpur
17. Keoti
18. Jale
19. Gaighat
20. Aurai
21. Minapur
22. Bochahan (SC)
23. Sakra (SC)
24. Kurhani
25. Muzaffarpur
26. Kanti
27. Baruraj
28. Paroo
29. Sahebganj
30. Baikunthpur
31. Barauli
32. Gopalganj
33. Kuchaikote
34. Bhore (SC)
35. Hathua
36. Siwan
37. Ziradei
38. Darauli (SC)
39. Raghunathpur
40. Daraunda
41. Barharia
42. Goriakothi
43. Maharajganj
44. Ekma
45. Manjhi
46. Baniapur
47. Taraiya
48. Marhaura
49. Chapra
50. Garkha (SC)
51. Amnour
52. Parsa
53. Sonepur
54. Hajipur
55. Lalganj
56. Vaishali
57. Mahua
58. Raja Pakar (SC)
59. Raghopur
60. Mahnar
61. Patepur (SC)
62. Kalyanpur (SC)
63. Warisnagar
64. Samastipur
65. Ujiarpur
66. Morwa
67. Sarairanjan
68. Mohiuddinnagar
69. Bibhutipur
70. Rosera (SC)
71. Hasanpur
72. Cheria-Bariarpur
73. Bachhwara
74. Teghra
75. Matihani
76. Sahebpur Kamal
77. Begusarai
78. Bakhri (SC)
79. Alauli (SC)
80. Khagaria
81. Beldaur
82. Parbatta
83. Tarapur
84. Munger
85. Jamalpur
86. Suryagarha
87. Lakhisarai
88. Sheikhpura
89. Barbigha
90. Asthawan
91. Biharsharif
92. Rajgir (SC)
93. Islampur
94. Hilsa
95. Nalanda
96. Harnaut
97. Mokama
98. Barh
99. Bakhtiarpur
100. Digha
101. Bankipur
102. Kumhrar
103. Patna Sahib
104. Fatuha
105. Danapur
106. Maner
107. Phulwari (SC)
108. Masaurhi (SC)
109. Paliganj
110. Bikram
111. Sandesh
112. Barhara
113. Arrah
114. Agiaon (SC)
115. Tarari
116. Jagdishpur
117. Shahpur
118. Brahampur
119. Buxar
120. Dumraon
121. Rajpur (SC)