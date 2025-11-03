Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025⁠⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date: Phase 1 Voting On Nov. 6, List Of Constituencies, Key Candidates And More
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the first phase, polling will be held for a total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts.

03 Nov 2025, 12:35 PM IST i
⁠⁠Bihar Election 2025 Date
(Photo source: Representative/PTI)
Bihar Election 2025 Date: Voters in Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise with the first phase of voting slated for this week. According to the Bihar Assembly election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling for all 243 seats will be held in two phases, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The results for all assembly seats will be announced on Nov. 14.

In the first phase, 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts will go to the polls. Voting for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase.

Out of the total 243 assembly constituencies, 203 are General seats, 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bihar Assembly polls will see a contest between two main alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP is leading the NDA alliance supported by the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, comprises the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), VIP and the Left parties, including the CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).

Election strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is also expected to give a tough competition to both the leading alliances in the Bihar Assembly polls this time.

In the 2020 elections, the NDA alliance secured victory with 125 seats, while the opposition alliance won 110 seats.

⁠Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key Candidates

The opening phase will feature several heavyweights, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In total, 1,314 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the election, as per ECI data.

Other prominent leaders contesting in this phase include Tejashwi Yadav’s estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and RJD leader Bhola Yadav. There will also be popular faces from the entertainment industry, such as Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav representing the RJD and folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Among the districts, Muzaffarpur, Kurhani, Mahnar and Bahadur have the highest number of contestants, with Kurhani and Muzaffarpur leading with 20 candidates each. Alauli and Parbatta have the fewest, with only five candidates each. In Patna, 149 candidates are in the fray.

⁠Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Key Battlegrounds

The outcome of several high-profile constituencies will define the first phase of the Bihar polls. In Tarapur (Munger), a JD(U) stronghold, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) faces RJD’s Arun Kumar. Raghopur, a traditional RJD bastion, sees Tejashwi Yadav defending his seat against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Singh.

In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav of the Janshakti Janata Dal is locked in a triangular fight against RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Singh. Alinagar will see a direct contest between BJP’s Maithili Thakur and RJD’s Vinod Mishra. In Hasanpur, JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray takes on RJD’s Mala Pushpam in a rematch of 2020.

⁠Bihar Election Phase 1: List Of 121 Assembly Constituencies

1. Alamnagar

2. Bihariganj

3. Singheshwar (SC)

4. Madhepura

5. Sonbarsha (SC)

6. Saharsa

7. Simri Bakhtiarpur

8. Mahishi

9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

10. Gaura Bauram

11. Benipur

12. Alinagar

13. Darbhanga Rural

14. Darbhanga

15. Hayaghat

16. Bahadurpur

17. Keoti

18. Jale

19. Gaighat

20. Aurai

21. Minapur

22. Bochahan (SC)

23. Sakra (SC)

24. Kurhani

25. Muzaffarpur

26. Kanti

27. Baruraj

28. Paroo

29. Sahebganj

30. Baikunthpur

31. Barauli

32. Gopalganj

33. Kuchaikote

34. Bhore (SC)

35. Hathua

36. Siwan

37. Ziradei

38. Darauli (SC)

39. Raghunathpur

40. Daraunda

41. Barharia

42. Goriakothi

43. Maharajganj

44. Ekma

45. Manjhi

46. Baniapur

47. Taraiya

48. Marhaura

49. Chapra

50. Garkha (SC)

51. Amnour

52. Parsa

53. Sonepur

54. Hajipur

55. Lalganj

56. Vaishali

57. Mahua

58. Raja Pakar (SC)

59. Raghopur

60. Mahnar

61. Patepur (SC)

62. Kalyanpur (SC)

63. Warisnagar

64. Samastipur

65. Ujiarpur

66. Morwa

67. Sarairanjan

68. Mohiuddinnagar

69. Bibhutipur

70. Rosera (SC)

71. Hasanpur

72. Cheria-Bariarpur

73. Bachhwara

74. Teghra

75. Matihani

76. Sahebpur Kamal

77. Begusarai

78. Bakhri (SC)

79. Alauli (SC)

80. Khagaria

81. Beldaur

82. Parbatta

83. Tarapur

84. Munger

85. Jamalpur

86. Suryagarha

87. Lakhisarai

88. Sheikhpura

89. Barbigha

90. Asthawan

91. Biharsharif

92. Rajgir (SC)

93. Islampur

94. Hilsa

95. Nalanda

96. Harnaut

97. Mokama

98. Barh

99. Bakhtiarpur

100. Digha

101. Bankipur

102. Kumhrar

103. Patna Sahib

104. Fatuha

105. Danapur

106. Maner

107. Phulwari (SC)

108. Masaurhi (SC)

109. Paliganj

110. Bikram

111. Sandesh

112. Barhara

113. Arrah

114. Agiaon (SC)

115. Tarari

116. Jagdishpur

117. Shahpur

118. Brahampur

119. Buxar

120. Dumraon

121. Rajpur (SC)

