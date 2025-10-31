Bihar Elections 2025: 1 Crore Jobs, Free Medical Treatment And Other Key Poll Promises By NDA

Here are the key highlights of the NDA manifesto for Bihar polls 2025:

1. Economic Development

- Establish Bihar as a global skilling centre by setting up mega skill centres in every district.

- Construction of factories in every district and 10 new industrial parks.

- 100 MSME parks and more than 50,000 cottage industries.

- Defense corridor and semiconductor manufacturing park establishment.

- Develop Bihar as South Asia's textile and silk hub.

2. Women Empowerment

- Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme providing financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to women.

- Resolution to make 1 crore women into 'Lakhpati Didis'.

- 'Mission Crorepati' to help women entrepreneurs become crorepatis.

3. Agriculture and Allied Sectors

- Guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price) for all crops.

- Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

- Increase financial assistance for fishermen from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000.

- Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agri-infrastructure.

4. Education

- Residential schools for SC students in every sub-division (Anumandal).

- Rs 2,000 per month for all scheduled caste students enrolled in higher education institutions.

- Financial assistance of up to Rs 10 Lakh for castes in the EBC (Extremely Backward Class) category.

- Free quality education from KG to PG for students from poor families.

- Revamp of major schools in districts at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

- Construction of an education city and opening campuses of the world's top universities.

5. Health and Nutrition

- Free medical treatment up to Rs 5 Lakh.

- Construction of a world-class medicity and a medical college in every district.

- Nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meals in schools.

6. Infrastructure Development

- 7 Expressways.

- Modernisation of 3,600-km of rail track.

- International airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur.

- Metro rail in four new cities.

- Construction of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi corridors and development of Ramayan, Jain, Buddhist, and Ganga circuits.

7. Social Welfare

- 50 lakh new 'pucca' houses under the PM Awas Yojana.

- Free ration.

- 125 units of free electricity.

- Social security pension.

8. Tourism and Culture

- Develop the birthplace of Maa Janaki as a world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'.

- Bihar Sports City and 'Centre of Excellence' for sports in every division (Pramandal).

9. Employment

- 1 crore+ government jobs and employment.