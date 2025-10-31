Bihar Elections 2025: 1 Crore Jobs, Free Medical Treatment And Other Key Poll Promises By NDA
BJP national chief JP Nadda, along with senior leaders of all five constituent parties, jointly released the manifesto at 10.00 am.
The manifesto has a slew of initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing social welfare, with a particular focus on empowering women, farmers, youth, and marginalised communities.
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Manifesto Talking Points
Here are the key highlights of the NDA manifesto for Bihar polls 2025:
1. Economic Development
- Establish Bihar as a global skilling centre by setting up mega skill centres in every district.
- Construction of factories in every district and 10 new industrial parks.
- 100 MSME parks and more than 50,000 cottage industries.
- Defense corridor and semiconductor manufacturing park establishment.
- Develop Bihar as South Asia's textile and silk hub.
2. Women Empowerment
- Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme providing financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to women.
- Resolution to make 1 crore women into 'Lakhpati Didis'.
- 'Mission Crorepati' to help women entrepreneurs become crorepatis.
3. Agriculture and Allied Sectors
- Guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price) for all crops.
- Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.
- Increase financial assistance for fishermen from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000.
- Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agri-infrastructure.
4. Education
- Residential schools for SC students in every sub-division (Anumandal).
- Rs 2,000 per month for all scheduled caste students enrolled in higher education institutions.
- Financial assistance of up to Rs 10 Lakh for castes in the EBC (Extremely Backward Class) category.
- Free quality education from KG to PG for students from poor families.
- Revamp of major schools in districts at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.
- Construction of an education city and opening campuses of the world's top universities.
5. Health and Nutrition
- Free medical treatment up to Rs 5 Lakh.
- Construction of a world-class medicity and a medical college in every district.
- Nutritious breakfast along with mid-day meals in schools.
6. Infrastructure Development
- 7 Expressways.
- Modernisation of 3,600-km of rail track.
- International airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur.
- Metro rail in four new cities.
- Construction of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi corridors and development of Ramayan, Jain, Buddhist, and Ganga circuits.
7. Social Welfare
- 50 lakh new 'pucca' houses under the PM Awas Yojana.
- Free ration.
- 125 units of free electricity.
- Social security pension.
8. Tourism and Culture
- Develop the birthplace of Maa Janaki as a world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'.
- Bihar Sports City and 'Centre of Excellence' for sports in every division (Pramandal).
9. Employment
- 1 crore+ government jobs and employment.
Along with Nadda, JD(U) national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP’s Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, BJP Bihar state president Dr. Dilip Jaiswal, and other senior leaders were present for the release of the manifesto.
#Watch | Union Minister & BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister & HAM(S) Custodian Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister & LJP(RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and others release NDA's poll manifesto in Patna
