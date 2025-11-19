Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Guest List, Live Streaming And More
After a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a record 10th term. Earlier on Wednesday, he was elected the Janata Dal (United) legislative party leader.
A broad consensus has emerged within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister on Nov. 20 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, according to an NDTV report.
He is also expected to meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan later today with letters of support from all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Bihar | JD(U) leaders welcome Nitish Kumar at the legislature party meeting being held in Patna today— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025
(Source: JD(U) ) pic.twitter.com/fdLAqPUYrj
The NDA won 202 seats out of the total 243 in the Bihar Assembly elections. The poll results were announced on Nov. 14.
The process for the formation of the new NDA government began on Monday after Kumar recommended the dissolution of the Assembly effective Nov. 19.
Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony Date, Time
On Thursday, Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The oath-taking ceremony will likely happen at 11:30 a.m.
Other ministers of the new Bihar Cabinet are also expected to take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony. Given its assembly size, Bihar can have up to 36 ministers, including the CM.
According to JD(U) sources, intense lobbying is underway among NDA allies to finalise the distribution of ministerial portfolios. The new Cabinet is likely to feature five to six fresh faces from both the BJP and JD(U).
Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state president and Mahnar MLA, is among those expected to be inducted. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S, and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM will also find representation in the new Cabinet. Raju Tiwari, the state president of Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), is likely to be his party’s representative in the new Cabinet.
Nitish Kumar Swearing In Ceremony: Guest List
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend the event. Moreover, Union Minister and Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan and other leaders from NDA allies are also likely to be present. Thousands of NDA supporters and party workers are also expected to attend the event.
Bihar Government Formation Live Streaming
The event will be livestreamed across the official social media handles of the BJP and JD(U), including their YouTube channels, Facebook and X accounts.
Viewers can join these handles to watch the ceremony in real time. They can also visit the social handles, such as the YouTube channels of NDTV and NDTV Profit, to watch the ceremony.