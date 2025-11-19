Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Guest List, Live Streaming And More

After a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a record 10th term. Earlier on Wednesday, he was elected the Janata Dal (United) legislative party leader.

A broad consensus has emerged within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Chief Minister on Nov. 20 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, according to an NDTV report.

He is also expected to meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan later today with letters of support from all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).