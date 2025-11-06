Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Voter Slip Online
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1: Voters in Bihar can download their voter slip and digital voter ID card online through the official ECI website.
The 2025 Bihar Assembly election began on Thursday, Nov. 6, with polling starting at 7 a.m. for the first phase. The second and final phase of voting will take place on Nov. 11, and counting of votes for both phases will be held on Nov. 14. Out of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies, today voters will decide the fate of candidates across 121 seats in 18 districts.
To exercise one's franchise, voters are required to carry their voter ID cards and voter slips to the polling booth.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Download Voter Slip Online
A voter slip, also known as an unofficial identity slip, is delivered by the election officer to the registered address. It can also be retrieved at the polling station. Voters can download the voter slip online too.
While the slip assists in locating your name on the electoral roll and identifying your polling booth, it does not serve as identity proof, so it is essential to carry your Voter ID card along with it.
The voter slip can be downloaded from the Election Commission of India’s website: https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Select the e-EPIC Download section on the right side of the homepage.
A new page will open, prompting you to register.
Enter the required details to register on the portal.
After registration, log in and enter your EPIC (voter ID card) number.
Click the search option to display your name on the website.
An OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification.
After entering the OTP, you may download the voter slip.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Download Voter ID (e-EPIC) Card
A digital voter ID (e-EPIC) can be downloaded from either the NVSP (National Voters’ Service Portal) website or through the Voter Helpline app.
Using NVSP (https://www.nvsp.in/), select the Login/Register option.
Enter your mobile number, email ID, or EPIC number, then choose Download e-EPIC.
Provide your EPIC number or Form Reference Number and verify your mobile number via OTP.
Click Download e-EPIC to get the digital voter ID as a PDF file.
Using Voter Helpline App:
Download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Log in with your mobile number and OTP.
Go to Download e-EPIC, enter your EPIC number, verify your identity, and download your voter ID card instantly.
You can download the complete electoral roll for any constituency by visiting the Election Commission’s portal at voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Finding EPIC Number
If you do not remember your voter ID number or have misplaced the card, visit: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/
Enter your name, father’s name, district, and state.
The portal will list the matching details.
Once located, download the EPIC card.
You may also carry documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport when visiting the polling booth.