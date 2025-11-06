Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Voter Slip Online

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election began on Thursday, Nov. 6, with polling starting at 7 a.m. for the first phase. The second and final phase of voting will take place on Nov. 11, and counting of votes for both phases will be held on Nov. 14. Out of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies, today voters will decide the fate of candidates across 121 seats in 18 districts.

To exercise one's franchise, voters are required to carry their voter ID cards and voter slips to the polling booth.