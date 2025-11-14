Bibhutipur Election Results 2025: Ajay Kumar Vs Ravina Kushwaha Vs Awadhesh Kumar — Who's Winning?
Bibhutipur went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 71.17%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Bibhutipur seat in Bihar, where Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) Ajay Kumar, Janata Dal’s (United) Ravina Kushwaha and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Awadhesh Kumar are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Bibhutipur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) — CPI(M) broke the Janata Dal (United) — JD(U)'s winning streak in Samastipur district's Bibhutipur block after their candidate, Ajay Kumar, emerged victorious in the 2020 legislative assembly elections. He won with a massive margin of 40,496 votes and a voter turnout of 60.93%.
Before this, the JD(U)'s Ram Balak Singh had secured the seat in the 2015 and 2010 elections, marking the end of a multi-decade run of the Communist parties. The contest is historically seen as a battleground between the Left and the JD(U) and its allies.
The dominant parties in the block are the CPI(M), JD(U), RJD, and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The Bibhutipur constituency is a purely rural seat, with 100% rural voters and no urban population. The total registered voters as of the 2020 Assembly election were 2,69,431. The Scheduled Caste (SC) voters constitute approximately 17.7% of the electorate, as per the 2011 Census data.
The Kushwaha community is considered the dominant caste factor in the area, often voting en masse to determine the winner of the contest. The constituency is historically known as a Communist stronghold or the "Moscow of Samastipur," with the CPI(M) having won the seat an impressive seven times since 1967.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.