Bibhutipur Election Results 2025: Ajay Kumar Vs Ravina Kushwaha Vs Awadhesh Kumar — Who's Winning?

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) — CPI(M) broke the Janata Dal (United) — JD(U)'s winning streak in Samastipur district's Bibhutipur block after their candidate, Ajay Kumar, emerged victorious in the 2020 legislative assembly elections. He won with a massive margin of 40,496 votes and a voter turnout of 60.93%.

Before this, the JD(U)'s Ram Balak Singh had secured the seat in the 2015 and 2010 elections, marking the end of a multi-decade run of the Communist parties. The contest is historically seen as a battleground between the Left and the JD(U) and its allies.

The dominant parties in the block are the CPI(M), JD(U), RJD, and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The Bibhutipur constituency is a purely rural seat, with 100% rural voters and no urban population. The total registered voters as of the 2020 Assembly election were 2,69,431. The Scheduled Caste (SC) voters constitute approximately 17.7% of the electorate, as per the 2011 Census data.

The Kushwaha community is considered the dominant caste factor in the area, often voting en masse to determine the winner of the contest. The constituency is historically known as a Communist stronghold or the "Moscow of Samastipur," with the CPI(M) having won the seat an impressive seven times since 1967.