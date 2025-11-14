Bettiah Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Renu Devi Vs. Jan Suraaj's Anil Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
Bettiah Election Result Live Updates: Who Won Earlier
In the 2020 Assembly elections, BJP’s Renu Devi clinched the Bettiah seat with 56.26% of the votes, defeating INC candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari by a margin of 84,496 votes.
Bettiah Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.
The counting of votes for Bettiahwill commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.