Beniapur Assembly Election Results 2025: Kedar Nath Singh Vs. Chandni Devi — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Beniapur (Baniapur) Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 115) in the Saran district.

This contest is one of the most keenly watched seats in Bihar, defined by a dramatic pre-election defection.

The main fight pits three-time incumbent MLA Kedar Nath Singh, who recently switched from RJD to become the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) challenger, Chandni Devi.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.