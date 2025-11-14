Beniapur Assembly Election Results 2025: Kedar Nath Singh Vs. Chandni Devi — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Beniapur (Baniapur) Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 115) in the Saran district.
This contest is one of the most keenly watched seats in Bihar, defined by a dramatic pre-election defection.
The main fight pits three-time incumbent MLA Kedar Nath Singh, who recently switched from RJD to become the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) challenger, Chandni Devi.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Beniapur is an entirely rural assembly seat located in the Saran district, falling under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Historically, the seat has been an RJD stronghold, held most recently by Kedar Nath Singh himself from 2010 to 2020.
However, the political dynamics are complex: while the constituency favours RJD in Assembly elections, it showed a clear preference for the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP candidate led the assembly segment.
The electorate is socially diverse. Upper-caste voters (particularly Singh and Rai communities) and Backward Classes, including Yadavs, form significant blocs, alongside notable populations of Muslims (around 12%) and Scheduled Castes (around 11.78%).
The winner must successfully consolidate a diverse range of social groups beyond the core party vote banks.