Belhar Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Manoj Yadav Vs RJD's Chanakya Prakash Ranjan — Who's Winning?
Belhar, located in Banka district, went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025.
The election battle in Bihar's Belhar was primarily a contest between arch rivals Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The results are to emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.
The JD(U) had fielded its sitting MLA from the constituency, Manoj Yadav, whereas the RJD issued the ticket to Chanakya Prakash Ranjan.
The JD(U), along with the BJP, leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whereas the RJD and Congress head the Opposition Mahagathbandhan camp.
Another key candidate in the fray was Braj Kishor Pandit, fielded by the Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the previous assembly elections held in 2020, JD(U)'s Manoj Yadav had defeated RJD's Ramdeo Yadav by a margin of 2,473 votes. At the time, the constituency had a total of 3.07 lakh eligible voters, including 1.62 lakh male and 1.44 lakh female voters.
Ramdeo Yadav, the losing candidate, had won the seat in the by-elections held in the preceding year, in 2019. In the 2010 and 2015 elections, the seat was won by the JD(U)'s Giridhari Yadav.
