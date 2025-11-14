Belhar Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Manoj Yadav Vs RJD's Chanakya Prakash Ranjan — Who's Winning?

The election battle in Bihar's Belhar was primarily a contest between arch rivals Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The results are to emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.

The JD(U) had fielded its sitting MLA from the constituency, Manoj Yadav, whereas the RJD issued the ticket to Chanakya Prakash Ranjan.

The JD(U), along with the BJP, leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whereas the RJD and Congress head the Opposition Mahagathbandhan camp.

Another key candidate in the fray was Braj Kishor Pandit, fielded by the Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.