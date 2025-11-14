Bathnaha Election Results 2025: BJP's Anil Kumar Vs Congress' Navin Kumar — Who's Winning?

The Bathnaha assembly constituency, located in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, primarily witnesses a contest between the top two national political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The results will emerge today, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 8 am.

The BJP fielded its sitting MLA from the constituency, Anil Kumar, whereas the Congress issued the ticket to Navin Kumar. Also in the fray is Nawal Kishor Choudhary of Jan Suraaj Party, which is headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.

The constituency went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025. The voter turnout was of approximately 67.58%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.