Bathnaha Election Results 2025: BJP's Anil Kumar Vs Congress' Navin Kumar — Who's Winning?
Bathnaha went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025.
The Bathnaha assembly constituency, located in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, primarily witnesses a contest between the top two national political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The results will emerge today, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 8 am.
The BJP fielded its sitting MLA from the constituency, Anil Kumar, whereas the Congress issued the ticket to Navin Kumar. Also in the fray is Nawal Kishor Choudhary of Jan Suraaj Party, which is headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
The constituency went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025. The voter turnout was of approximately 67.58%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Track Bathnaha Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
ALSO READ
Bihar Exit Polls: BJP-JDU Set To Retain Power With 145+ Seats, No Prashant Kishor Impact, Shows Poll Of Polls
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the last assembly polls held in 2020, BJP's Anil Kumar won the Bathnaha seat with a massive margin of 46,818 votes against the Congress' Sanjay Ram. At the time, the seat had a total of 3.07 lakh eligible voters, including 1.62 lakh male and 1.44 lakh female voters.
The seat was also won by the BJP in the 2010 and 2015 elections. Back then, the saffron party's legislator from the constituency was Dinkar Ram.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections: Is Nitish's Rs 10,000 Transfer Scheme For Women An Economic Gamechanger? Experts Weigh In
Notably, the elections across the 243 constituencies of Bihar were seen primarily as a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, the Jan Suraaj Party also led a spirited campaign to emerge as a significant third player.
In the exit polls that emerged on Tuesday, following the second phase of the elections, the NDA was projected to retain power. The BJP-JD(U)-led alliance was predicted to win 147 out of the 243 seats, whereas the RJD-Congress-led coalition was seen to be restricted at 90 constituencies, according to an aggregate of major exit polls.