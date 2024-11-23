Barhait Assembly Election Result: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Leading By 4,921 Votes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

In 2019, Soren contested two seats—Barhait and Dumka—and won both by a margin of 25,740 votes and 13,188 votes respectively.

Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll.