Barhait Assembly Election Result: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Leading By 4,921 Votes

Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on Jan. 31 in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court.

23 Nov 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.

In 2019, Soren contested two seats—Barhait and Dumka—and won both by a margin of 25,740 votes and 13,188 votes respectively.

Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll.

Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on Jan. 31 by the ED in a money laundering case.

He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court.

On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation as the CM to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time.

