Barauli Election Results 2025: Manjeet Kumar Singh Vs Dilip Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Barauli seat in Bihar, where Manjeet Kumar Singh of JD(U) is facing Dilip Kumar Singh of RJD.

Barauli seat is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, BJP's Rampravesh Rai had won by a margin of 14,155 votes. While Rai secured 81,956 votes, his rival Reyazul Haque Raju (RJD) secured 67,801 votes. 1,760,66 voters had voted during the last assembly elections, making 58.68% of the total electorate in the constituency.

Rai had lost by 504 votes in the 2015 elections to Md. Nematullah (RJD) who had secured 61,690 votes.