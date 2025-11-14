Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bankipur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin Vs RJD's Rekha Kumari — Who's Winning?
ADVERTISEMENT

Bankipur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Nitin Nabin Vs RJD's Rekha Kumari — Who's Winning?

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates will see Nitin Nabin (BJP) vs Rekha Kumari (RJD), a classic NDA vs Mahagathbandhan urban battle in Patna Sahib.

14 Nov 2025, 07:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bankipur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates (Photo created by AI)</p></div>
Bankipur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates (Photo created by AI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bankipur assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025. The Bankipur constituency has a diverse array of candidates, including independents and representatives from parties such as RJD, Right to Recall Party, and Jagrook Janta Party
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bankipur Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bankipur assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT