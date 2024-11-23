Bandra East Assembly Election Result 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Trailing In Early Trends

Zeeshan Siddique, a sitting MLA and son of the late Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, is trailing with 2,129 votes in Bandra East against Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) who has secured 2,791 votes in early trends, as per Indian Express.

The Bandra East seat in Mumbai has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The seat is seeing a fierce contest between Zeeshan Siddique, and Varun Sardesai, a rising politician from the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

Both candidates, in their early 30s, are representing prominent political families and are looking to secure the support of Bandra’s diverse electorate.

The constituency, which includes a large Marathi-speaking population, and significant Dalit, Muslim, and migrant communities, is a melting pot of various socio-political dynamics. Zeeshan, who is contesting on behalf of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is relying heavily on the sympathy factor following his father’s tragic death and his past contributions to the local community.

Baba Siddique was widely respected for his work in championing the rights of the poor, particularly on issues such as affordable housing. Zeeshan, 32, holds a Master’s degree in Global Management from Regent’s Business School in London. He has expressed his commitment to continue his father's legacy by focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged.

On the other hand, 31-year-old Varun Sardesai has been active in the Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena wing and is the son of Aaditya Thackeray’s maternal aunt. Trupti Sawant, a former Shiv Sena MLA and now a candidate from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is also contesting this seat, making this a three-way battle.