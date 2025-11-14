Balrampur Election Results 2025: Mahboob Alam Vs Sangita Devi — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, Mahboob Alam of the CPI(ML)(L) had won by a margin of 53,597 votes against Barun Kumar Jha of the VSIP.
Counting is underway for the Balrampur seat in Bihar, where Mahboob Alam of CPI(ML)(L) is facing Sangita Devi of Lok Janshakti Party.
Balrampur seat is in the Katihar district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Mahboob Alam of the CPI(ML)(L) had won by a margin of 53,597 votes against Barun Kumar Jha of the VSIP. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.3%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Mahboob Alam had won the 2015 elections as well against Barun Kumar Jha who contested from the BJP.
Track Balrampur Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
While for years it remained an IND stronghold, CPI(ML) (L)'s surprise win in 2015 made the seat unpredictable as the competition turned intense.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.