Balrampur Election Results 2025: Mahboob Alam Vs Sangita Devi — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Balrampur seat in Bihar, where Mahboob Alam of CPI(ML)(L) is facing Sangita Devi of Lok Janshakti Party.

Balrampur seat is in the Katihar district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Mahboob Alam of the CPI(ML)(L) had won by a margin of 53,597 votes against Barun Kumar Jha of the VSIP. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.3%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Mahboob Alam had won the 2015 elections as well against Barun Kumar Jha who contested from the BJP.