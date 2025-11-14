Bajpatti Election 2025: Mukesh Kumar Yadav Vs Randhir Kumar — Who's Winning?
Numerous candidates from various political parties are fighting for the power in Bajpatti.
Bajpatti is one of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. It went into poll in the second phase of assembly election 2025. The main fight in this seat is between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal United (JDU).
The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Mukesh Kumar Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who is engaged in the fight with Randhir Kumar from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Deonandan Ram, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aajam Khan, Jan Suraaj Party for the win.
Janata Dal United (JDU) did not field any candidate for the Bajpatti seat.
In the previous election, Yadav beat his runner-up Ranju Geeta from Janata Dal United (JDU), with 71,483 votes. Geeta lost the Bajpatti MLA office after good 10 years in 2020. She lost by a vote margin of -4.61%. She secured 68,779 votes in the Bihar 2020 Assembly Election.
Bajpatti is part of the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is located at the northern part of Bihar. Bajpatti is part of the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency came into existence in 2010 and since then it went to assembly election for four times till now.
Bajpatti has a total population of 215,505, according to 2011 census. Out of the total population, 113,078 are males, and 102,429 are males. The sex ratio is 906. Bajpatti has a literacy rate of 35.27%.