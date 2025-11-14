Bajpatti Election 2025: Mukesh Kumar Yadav Vs Randhir Kumar — Who's Winning?

Bajpatti is one of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. It went into poll in the second phase of assembly election 2025. The main fight in this seat is between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal United (JDU).

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Mukesh Kumar Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who is engaged in the fight with Randhir Kumar from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Deonandan Ram, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aajam Khan, Jan Suraaj Party for the win.

Janata Dal United (JDU) did not field any candidate for the Bajpatti seat.

In the previous election, Yadav beat his runner-up Ranju Geeta from Janata Dal United (JDU), with 71,483 votes. Geeta lost the Bajpatti MLA office after good 10 years in 2020. She lost by a vote margin of -4.61%. She secured 68,779 votes in the Bihar 2020 Assembly Election.