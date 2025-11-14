Baisi Election Results 2025: Abdus Subahan Vs Ghulam Sarwar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Baisi (Purnia), where Abdus Subahan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Ghulam Sarwar of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The other candidates are Vinod Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Md Shahnawaz Alam of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Baisi is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Purnia district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Kishanganj Parliament Seat.

Baisi went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Baisi constituency: