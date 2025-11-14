Baisi Election Results 2025: Abdus Subahan Vs Ghulam Sarwar — Who's Winning?
Baisi is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Purnia district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Kishanganj Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Baisi (Purnia), where Abdus Subahan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Ghulam Sarwar of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The other candidates are Vinod Kumar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Md Shahnawaz Alam of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Baisi went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Baisi constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The constituency Baisi sits in the Seemanchal arc, where AIMIM and RJD have recently traded momentum. In 2020, AIMIM won neighbouring pockets including Baisi itself, BJP was runner-up then, reflecting a multi-cornered field.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Baisi had 2,73,738 registered voters and 400 polling stations.
In 2020, AIMIM's Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad won against Vinod Kumar of BJP with a margin of 9.16%. The voters turnout of Baisi in the 2020 Assembly Election was 54.38%
In 2015, Baisi saw 65.43% voting where Abdus Subhan of RJD won against Binod Kumar of IND with a margin of 24.01%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.