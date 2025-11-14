Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Mithilesh Tiwari Vs Prem Shankar Prasad — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Baikunthpur seat in Bihar, where Prem Shankar Prasad of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is being challenged by Mithilesh Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Baikunthpur has a record of swing results between RJD and BJP, with RJD holding the seat after the 2020 elections.

Baikunthpur is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Gopalganj district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Gopalganj (SC) Parliament Seat.

Baikunthpur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Baikunthpur constituency: