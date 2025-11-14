Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Mithilesh Tiwari Vs Prem Shankar Prasad — Who's Winning?
Baikunthpur is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Gopalganj district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Gopalganj (SC) Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Baikunthpur seat in Bihar, where Prem Shankar Prasad of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is being challenged by Mithilesh Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Baikunthpur has a record of swing results between RJD and BJP, with RJD holding the seat after the 2020 elections.
Baikunthpur is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Gopalganj district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Gopalganj (SC) Parliament Seat.
Baikunthpur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Baikunthpur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
A highly watched seat in Saran-Gopalganj belt, Baikunthpur tilts on upper-caste, Yadav, and EBC arithmetic. BJP and RJD are the principal poles. Past cycles show narrow margins and late swings from interior booths. Caste dynamics and rural voters have historically influenced outcomes here.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Baikunthpur had 3,17,508 registered voters and 445 polling stations.
In 2020, RJD's Prem Shankar Prasad of RJD won against Mithilesh Tiwari of BJP with a margin of 6.07%. The voter turnout of Baikunthpur in the 2020 Assembly Election was 57.71%
In 2015, Baikunthpur saw 56.78% voting where Mithilesh Tiwari won against Manjeet Kumar Singh of JD(U).
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.