Bahadurpur Election Results 2025: Madan Sahni Vs Bhola Yadav — Who's Winning?
The fight in Bahadurpur has rarely been one-sided as the victory margin has been always around 4.32% which indicates the seat is one of the closely fought constituency for Bihar.
Bihar's Bahadurpur is one of the 243 assembly constinuencies in Bihar. The voting happened in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election in Bahadurpur. The constituency is a general category seat, which means it is not reserved for Scheduled Cast or Scheduled Tribe candidates.
Bahadurpur Constituency falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency.
The main parties which will fight for Bahadurpur Constituency are the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.
The sitting MLA is Madan Sahni, belongs to Janata Dal, who won the seat in 2020. Before him, Rashtriya Janata Dal Candidate, Bhola Yadav held the office of Bahadurpur MLA.
Sahni won with a victory margin of 2,629 in 2020. The runner-up was Ramesh Choudhary from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The voter turnout was 59.34% in 2020.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal United have dominated alternatively since 2020 in the Bahadurpur seat. It reflects the trend of the state politics. However, the fight in Bahadurpur has rarely been one-sided as the victory margin has been always around 4.32% which indicates the seat is one of the closely fought constituency for Bihar.
Bahadurpur has a total population of 261,805, as per Census 2011. Out of the total is 138,473 are females, while 123,332 are males. The average gender ratio of the Bahadurpur block is 891.
In 2011, 51,782 families were residing in Bahadurpur Block, as per data on Census India website. The literacy rate is 57.68%.