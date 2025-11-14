Bahadurpur Election Results 2025: Madan Sahni Vs Bhola Yadav — Who's Winning?

Bihar's Bahadurpur is one of the 243 assembly constinuencies in Bihar. The voting happened in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election in Bahadurpur. The constituency is a general category seat, which means it is not reserved for Scheduled Cast or Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Bahadurpur Constituency falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency.

The main parties which will fight for Bahadurpur Constituency are the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.

The sitting MLA is Madan Sahni, belongs to Janata Dal, who won the seat in 2020. Before him, Rashtriya Janata Dal Candidate, Bhola Yadav held the office of Bahadurpur MLA.

Sahni won with a victory margin of 2,629 in 2020. The runner-up was Ramesh Choudhary from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The voter turnout was 59.34% in 2020.