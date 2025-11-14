Bahadurganj Election Results 2025: Md Tauseef Alam Vs Mohammed Masawar Alam — Who's Winning?
Bahadurganj is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Kishanganj district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Kishanganj Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Bahadurganj (Kishanganj), where Md Tauseef Alam of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is facing Mohammed Masawar Alam of the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2025, the INDIA bloc’s footprint (INC/RJD) faces AIMIM’s organisational push while LJP (RV) adds NDA-side presence.
Bahadurganj went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Bahadurganj constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Bahadurganj is a Kishanganj side seat with competitive minority and OBC vote banks. This border-district seat has recently seen AIMIM strength. The demographics include sizeable minority voters and migrant families.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Bahadurganj had 2,92,544 registered voters and 435 polling stations.
In 2020, AIMIM's Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi of won against Lakhan Lal Pandit of VSIP with a margin of 26.21%. The voter turnout of Bahadurganj in the 2020 Assembly Election was 58.96%
In 2015, Bahadurganj saw 62.37% voting, where M.D. Tauseef Alam of INC won against Awadh Bihari Singh of BJP with a margin of 8.74%
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.