Bahadurganj Election Results 2025: Md Tauseef Alam Vs Mohammed Masawar Alam — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Bahadurganj (Kishanganj), where Md Tauseef Alam of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is facing Mohammed Masawar Alam of the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2025, the INDIA bloc’s footprint (INC/RJD) faces AIMIM’s organisational push while LJP (RV) adds NDA-side presence.

Bahadurganj is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Kishanganj district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Kishanganj Parliament Seat.

Bahadurganj went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Bahadurganj constituency: