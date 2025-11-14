Bachhwara Election Results 2025: Surendra Mehta Vs Shiv Prakash Garib Das — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bachhwara seat in Bihar, where Surendra Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Shiv Prakash Garib Das of the Indian National Congress. CPI's Awadhesh Kumar Rai is also in the fray, making it a keen three-cornered watch.

Bachhwara is a constituency in Begusarai district in Bihar. It is a General category assembly seat and is one of the seven assembly segments of Begusarai Parliament Seat.

Bachhwara went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Bachhwara constituency: