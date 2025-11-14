Bachhwara Election Results 2025: Surendra Mehta Vs Shiv Prakash Garib Das — Who's Winning?
Bachhwara is a constituency in Begusarai district in Bihar. It is a General category assembly seat and is one of the seven assembly segments of Begusarai Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Bachhwara seat in Bihar, where Surendra Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Shiv Prakash Garib Das of the Indian National Congress. CPI's Awadhesh Kumar Rai is also in the fray, making it a keen three-cornered watch.
Bachhwara is a constituency in Begusarai district in Bihar. It is a General category assembly seat and is one of the seven assembly segments of Begusarai Parliament Seat.
Bachhwara went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Bachhwara constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Surendra Mehta, aged 66 and a 12th pass, is the incumbent from the BJP. Shiv Prakash Garib Das, aged 30 and a postgraduate, is the richest candidate of the constituency.
Bachhwara is famously volatile. In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Bachhwara had 2,97,646 registered voters and 427 polling stations.
In 2020, BJP’s Surendra Mehta won, narrowly over CPI’s Awadhesh Kumar Rai in 2020 by just 484 votes. Rai has been contesting since 2015. The voters turnout of Bachhwara assembly in the 2020 Assembly Election was 61%.
In 2015, Bachhwara saw 59.39% voting where Ramdeo Rai of INC won against Arvind Kumar Singh of LJP with a margin of 22.88%.
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: Seats, Key Candidates, Constituencies — All You Need To Know
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.