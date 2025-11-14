Babubarhi Election Results 2025: Mina Kumari Vs Arun Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Babubarhi went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 66.50%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Babubarhi seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Mina Kumari and RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Babubarhi constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Babubarhi Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat situated in the Mithilanchal region, specifically in the Madhubani district. It is a completely rural constituency, with its dynamics heavily influenced by traditional caste mobilisation and the performance of the two major alliances.
The seat has a volatile history, with no single party maintaining continuous dominance for long. The current trend shows a slight upper hand for the Janata Dal (United)—JD(U) (part of the NDA) against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (part of the Mahagathbandhan).
Mina Kumari from JDU is the sitting MLA from the Babubarhi seat. She will be up against Arun Kumar Singh of the RJD.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.