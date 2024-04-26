Author Sudha Murty, Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Cast Their Vote In Bengaluru; Make Special Appeal

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the second phase of polling conducted in 14 constituencies in Karnataka on Friday. The couple arrived early at the polling booth in Bengaluru.

Sudha Murthy encouraged people to exercise their franchise. In a call to action, she said, "I want to tell everyone - don't sit at home, come out and vote, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I request youngsters to come out and vote," ANI quoted the author as saying.

Echoing the same sentiment, Narayana Murthy also emphasised the duty of all citizens to engage in the democratic process. "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our Constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power," an HT report quoted him as saying.