Aurangabad Election Results 2025: Anand Shankar Singh Vs Trivikram Narayan Singh — Who's Winning?

Aurangabad is one of the few constituencies in Bihar where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—the country's top two national parties—are pitted squarely against each other in a direct contest. The results are to emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.

The Congress candidate from the seat is sitting two-time MLA Anand Shankar Singh, whereas the BJP issued the ticket to Trivikram Narayan Singh.

Notably, the Congress co-heads the Mahagathbandhan bloc in Bihar, along with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP, along with the Janata Dal (United), jointly heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

The third key contender in fray from Aurangabad is Nand Kishor Yadav, who has been fielded by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.