Aurangabad Election Results 2025: Anand Shankar Singh Vs Trivikram Narayan Singh — Who's Winning?
Voting in Aurangabad was held on Nov. 11, during the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar.
Aurangabad is one of the few constituencies in Bihar where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—the country's top two national parties—are pitted squarely against each other in a direct contest. The results are to emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.
The Congress candidate from the seat is sitting two-time MLA Anand Shankar Singh, whereas the BJP issued the ticket to Trivikram Narayan Singh.
Notably, the Congress co-heads the Mahagathbandhan bloc in Bihar, along with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP, along with the Janata Dal (United), jointly heads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.
The third key contender in fray from Aurangabad is Nand Kishor Yadav, who has been fielded by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Congress' Anand Shankar Singh won by a margin of 2,243 votes against BJP's Ramadhar Singh, who was also a former MLA. At the time, the total number of eligible voters in the state stood at 3.17 lakh, including 1.68 lakh male and 1.49 lakh female voters.
Ramadhar Singh was first elected as an MLA from Aurangabad in 1995 on the BJP ticket, but lost to RJD's Suresh Mehta in 2000. He wrested the seat back in 2005, and won again in 2010. However, he was defeated in the 2015 polls by Anand Shankar Singh.
Notably, Bihar went to polls in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.