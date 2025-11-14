Aurai Election Results 2025: BJP's Rama Nishad Vs AAP's Sheo Shankar Gupta — Who's Winning?
Aurai seat is seeing the most high-stake contest as it will test whether BJP, the party rulling at the centre, can establish its stronghold.
Residents of Aurai casted their votes on last Thursday for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 first phase. Five contestants from Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Vikassheel Insaan Party, Jan Suraaj Party, and two independent contestants are fighting over north-east seat of the state.
BJP has changed its candidate for 2025 election and chose Rama Nishad to contest for the Aurai seat. In the previous election, held in 2020, BJP's Ram Surat Rai won with 90,479 votes against Md. Aftab Alam from CPI(ML)L.
Ram Surat Rai is the sitting MLA in Aurai.
The dynamics have completely changed in Aurai compared to the last election. Md. Aftab Alam is contesting on behalf of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). None from CPI(ML)L is contesting for the seat while Sheo Shankar Gupta from Aam Aadmi Party has joined the fight.
Aurai, mostly a rural block, is part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a general category seat, which was established in 1967. The seat is known for a diverse electorate base and crucial role in Bihar's governance. Unlike most seats in the state, Aurai sees intense battles from major parties in the country.
Aurai has a total population of 290,545, out of which 153,987 are males and 136,558 are females, as per data in 2011 census. The literacy rate of the block is 52.45% and sex ratio is 887. As per data in 2011 census, all of the population of Aurai block lives in urban areas
The Muzaffar district is famous for litchi production, to which Aurai contributes the most. Hence, Aurai is also referred as the land of litchi.