Assembly By-Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins In Jubilee Hills, Budgam, Six Other Constituencies

Eight Assembly seats across the country went to by-elections on Tuesday after vacancies arose from resignations, deaths or disqualifications. The polling on Feb. 11 followed a series of departures that required fresh mandates in seven states.

The Jubilee Hills seat in Telangana went to a by-election after BRS legislator Maganti Gopinath died in June. Odisha’s Nuapada seat fell vacant after the death of BJD legislator and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.

Two constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir required by-elections. Budgam was vacated when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stepped down from the seat, while Nagrota went to the polls after BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana died last year.

Rajasthan’s Anta seat was up for election after the disqualification of BJP legislator Kanwar Lal Meena. In Mizoram, Dampa required a by-election following the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Punjab’s Tarn Taran seat went to the polls after AAP legislator Kashmir Singh Sohal died in June. Jharkhand’s Ghatshila seat became vacant after JMM legislator and state minister Ramdas Soren died in August.