Andhra Chief Minister Injured In Stone Pelting During Vijayawada Roadshow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in pelting of stones on Saturday by some people during his election campaign in Vijayawada, his office said. The YSRCP president suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple during his 'Memanta Siddham (We are all ready)' bus yatra. Saturday was the 14th day of Reddy's 21-day election campaign ahead of polling for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state on May 13. Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.