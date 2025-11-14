Amnour Election Results 2025: Krishan Kumar Mantoo Vs Sunil Kumar — Who's Winning?

This seat is a crucial, purely rural battleground, famous for its volatility, the influence of local strongmen (often referred to as 'Bahubalis' in the local media), and its tight contests between the NDA (currently led by the BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (led by the RJD).

The Amnour Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat located in the Saran district, the home turf of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. This constituency is entirely rural and is defined by its caste arithmetic, high voter engagement, and the personal influence of its candidates.

The seat has consistently been won by candidates from the Janata Dal (United) or the Bharatiya Janata Party, making it a stable NDA holding in a district where the RJD has significant influence. However, the victory margins are notoriously thin.

Krishan Kumar Mantoo from BJP is the sitting MLA from the Amnour seat. He will again contest from Amnour. He will be up against Sunil Kumar of the RJD.