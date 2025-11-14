Amnour Election Results 2025: Krishan Kumar Mantoo Vs Sunil Kumar — Who's Winning?
Amnour went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 67.60%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Amnour seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Krishan Kumar Mantoo and RJD’s Sunil Kumar are going head-to-head.
Amnour went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 67.60%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Amnour constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
This seat is a crucial, purely rural battleground, famous for its volatility, the influence of local strongmen (often referred to as 'Bahubalis' in the local media), and its tight contests between the NDA (currently led by the BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (led by the RJD).
The Amnour Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat located in the Saran district, the home turf of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. This constituency is entirely rural and is defined by its caste arithmetic, high voter engagement, and the personal influence of its candidates.
The seat has consistently been won by candidates from the Janata Dal (United) or the Bharatiya Janata Party, making it a stable NDA holding in a district where the RJD has significant influence. However, the victory margins are notoriously thin.
Krishan Kumar Mantoo from BJP is the sitting MLA from the Amnour seat. He will again contest from Amnour. He will be up against Sunil Kumar of the RJD.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.