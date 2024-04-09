From 'Ram' To 'Queen' — Actors Contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024

He has been a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry with a series of successful cop movies such as 'Highway', 'Commissioner', 'Lelam', 'Ekalavyan', and 'Bharatchandran IPS' among others.

Gopi was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP after being nominated by the President of India in the category of eminent citizens under Article 80 of the Indian Constitution in 2016.

The actor later contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency, but could only manage to come third behind the Congress and CPI candidates.

The BJP is hoping to capitalise on his star status by fielding him from Thrissur again.