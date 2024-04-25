Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar In Key Battles Of Phase Two

Phase two of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India are set to unfold on April 26. The first phase of the elections—held on April 19 for 102 seats, across 21 states and Union Territories—saw a voter turnout of around 65.5%. During this phase, a total of 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories will witness contests.

Voting is set to take place across multiple states, including for 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

While the first phase saw battles between heavyweight Union ministers and former Chief Ministers, the second phase is set to witness political biggies and Bollywood actors fight it out for seats. Prominent candidates in the second phase include Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Om Birla, Hema Malini, Arun Govil, and Tejasvi Surya, among others.

Here is a look at heavyweight battles in this phase: