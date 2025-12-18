Oman FTA Sealed, India Gets Zero-Access Duty On Over 98% Of Tariff Lines

India and Oman inked a free trade agreement on Thursday in Muskat in order to increase economic cooperation between the two nations. Under the FTA, Oman has offered "zero-duty access" to on 98.08% of its tariff lines, covering 99.38% of India’s exports to the country.

The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-day, three-nation visit.

Bilateral trade between the two nations amounted to $8.947 billion in fiscal year 2024 and increased to $10.613 billion in fiscal 2025.

According to the agreement, all major labour-intensive sectors including gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and automobiles will receive full tariff elimination.

Notably, gold and silver bullion have also been excluded.