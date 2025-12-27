New Zealand To Oman: India’s Trade Horizons Widen — Inside The FTA Push

India and New Zealand have concluded negotiations on a new Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a major milestone in their economic ties. Talks began in March 2025 and were completed by December 2025, making it one of India’s fastest-negotiated FTAs.

Such FTAs are meant to create new opportunities for Indian businesses, farmers, students and professionals, while strengthening India’s role in global value chains.

With this, India has signed seven Free Trade Agreements since 2021. Here’s a look at the seven FTAs, the partner countries involved and what India stands to gain from each deal.