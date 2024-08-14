India's Trade Deficit Widens To $23.5 Billion In July

India's merchandise trade deficit expanded in July as the rise in imports outpaced the increase in exports.

In absolute terms, the trade gap widened to $23.5 billion in July, as compared with $19 billion in the same period in the previous fiscal, according to a press briefing by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

July exports fell 1.5% year-on-year to $33.98 billion from $34.39 billion in the year-ago period. Imports increased 7.5% year-on-year to $57.48 billion from $53.49 billion a year ago.

The current trend indicates that the country's total exports of goods and services will cross last year's figures, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Exports increased 4.15% to $144.12 billion, and imports grew 7.57% to $229.7 billion in the April-June period of this fiscal.