India's Forex Reserves Rise By $4.4 Billion After RBI's Large Dollar Swap

India's foreign exchange reserves rose sharply in the third week on December. The forex kitty rose nearly $4.4 billion to $693.3 billion in the week ending Dec. 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

The sharp rise can be attributed to the central bank's USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of $5 billion (about Rs 45,000 crore) on Dec. 16 to inject liquidity into the banking system. Banks sold US dollars to the RBI in exchange for rupees and simultaneously agreed to buy the same amount of the greenback at the end of the swap period. The transaction was settled on Dec. 18.

In the previous reporting week, reserves rose by $1.7 billion to $688.9 billion.