Govt's Rs 44,700-Crore Shipbuilding Push: How Will It Benefit Cochin Shipyard, GRSE, Mazagon Dock?

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has notified operational guidelines for two major shipbuilding initiatives with a total outlay of Rs 44,700 crore.

With the move, the Centre is focusing on boosting shipbuilding capacity and enhancing global competitiveness for the industry.

The two schemes are the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).