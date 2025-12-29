Budget 2026: PM Modi To Meet Economists As Govt Prepares To Rollout FY27 Fiscal Roadmap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent economists and sectoral experts on Tuesday to seek their views on the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Feb. 1.

She will present the Budget against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and a steep 50 per cent US tariff on shipments from India.

Besides economists and sectoral experts, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam and other members of the Aayog will also attend the meeting.