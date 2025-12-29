Banks Seek Extension Of Loan Relief Scheme For Exporters: Here's Why

With the loan moratorium scheme for exporters set to end on Dec. 31, banks have sought an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), The Economic Times reported on Monday.

The apex bank introduced the relief measures in mid-November, allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer a temporary halt on loan repayments as well as restructuring options. The move was meant to help exporters facing delayed payments, longer working capital cycles and pressure from global trade disruptions.

Amid the ongoing global economic uncertainty, banks are of the view that exporters are facing stress due to factors such as weak global demand, trade policy issues and tariff-related matters. According to the ET report, lenders have pointed out that the full impact of these challenges is likely to become clearer in the next quarter.

"Exporters are reaching out to banks seeking an extension of the RBI moratorium scheme," B K Divakara, executive director at CSB Bank, told ET. "Most are waiting for clarity on trade deals to assess the cost impact of tariffs," he added.

The report added that sectors with high exposure to the US, such as marine products, remain under stress. While uptake has been modest so far, bankers expect demand to rise in the next quarter.