Youth Driving Formal Job Growth, BFSI Offers Highest Average Salary Of Rs 28,500: Quess Report

The Employees Provident Fund Organization has recorded the highest-ever enrolment in 2024-25, driven by young additions to the workforce. This indicates that India's labour force is slowly moving towards formalisation, a report by Quess Corp said on Monday.

According to "India's Workforce Trends & Quess Corp Role In Formalisation," 80% of India's 570 million workers are still in the informal economy. However, formalisation is steadily gaining momentum.

EPFO recorded 139.78 lakh net new subscribers in financial year 2025, this is the highest-ever addition. It is more than double the 61-lakh enrollment seen in fiscal 2019.

From these additions, 61% were under 29 years of age with close to half of them between the age of 18 and 25. The report revealed that with the increasing number of youngsters getting added, formal jobs were also increasingly becoming the first career step for young Indians.