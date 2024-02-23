WTO 13th Ministerial Conference: All You Need To Know

India will take part in the 13th Ministerial Conference to be held in the Middle Eastern city of Abu Dhabi—more commonly referred to as 'MC13'—along with 164 other member nations of the World Trade Organisation.

At the meeting slated for Feb. 26–29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the ministerial members will review the functioning of the multilateral trading system and its future course.

Deliberations are expected to include areas such as agriculture, trade and sustainable development, fisheries subsidies, e-commerce moratoriums, investment facilitation, IP/TRIPS or Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, and the currently defunct appellate body.

The meeting will also serve as a juncture for India to discuss emerging trade concerns. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Friday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stressed the importance of the WTO and the need to make the organisation stronger with the necessary reforms.

India is concerned by the tax imposition of the European Union, he said, referring to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, and will take up the issue within the rules of the WTO and try to address the issue bilaterally with the EU as well.

Here's all you need to know about where India stands on key WTO MC13 agenda topics and what the discussions mean for India: