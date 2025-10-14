Business NewsEconomy & FinanceWPI Inflation Softens In September; Manufactured Goods And Core Inflation Steady
WPI Inflation Softens In September; Manufactured Goods And Core Inflation Steady

14 Oct 2025, 12:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
CPI inflation
Inflation numbers for Sept. (Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation eased to 0.13% in September, down from 0.52% in August, reflecting a broad-based moderation across key categories.

Food inflation turned negative at -1.99%, compared to 0.2% in the previous month, while fuel and power inflation coming to -2.58% from -3.17%.

Core inflation edged up to 1.8%, and manufactured products inflation softened to 2.3% from 2.55%, indicating a mixed trend in price pressures across segments.

"Positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement as per PTI.

According to the latest WPI data, deflation in food articles deepened to 5.22% in September, compared to 3.06% in August, largely driven by a sharp 24.41% drop in vegetable prices, up from 14.18% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, inflation in manufactured products eased to 2.33%, down from 2.55% in August, indicating a softening trend in input costs across industrial segments.

Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.58 per cent in September, against 3.17 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5% earlier this month. Retail inflation fell to an 8-year low of 1.5% in September, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

