With Great Love Come Fat Bills For Pet Owners

Kaustubh Sankhyadhar adopted Shiro—a Lhasa Apso and cocker spaniel mix—at a time when he and his family were still grieving over the loss of a loved one after the second wave of Covid-19 in Dehradun. The pup helped the family heal, and is the heart of the Sankhyadhar household.

The family loves to spoil Shiro rotten. His spa days usually cost Rs 2,000 a visit. When the family is away, Shiro often stays in Dog-o-villa, a luxury pet hotel and spa. The hotel provides different categories of rooms, including the option of suites for Rs 2,000 a night. That way, the dog gets his own space, said Sankhyadhar.

Shiro's wardrobe comprises collars, leashes, festive and wedding wear, along with his regular clothes. Bathing, cleansing and dental costs come up to about Rs 200-300 each session, his accessories and toiletries match those of any human in the Sankhaydhar household.

"They are not pets, they are babies," said Sankhyadhar. "When do people hesitate to spend on their kids?"

His household is among a growing number of families with double income, no kid (yet), and with a dog. And they don't seem to mind spending a higher share of their disposable income on pet food and accessories to even insurance. But with annual routine expenses for animals rising, being a pet parent does not come cheap.