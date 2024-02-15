PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Here's How It Could Help Recover Capital Cost In 2.5 Years

The subsidy allocation of Rs 78,000 for up to a 3 KW rooftop solar plant under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana could help people recover their capital costs in less than 2.5 years.

Assuming the capital cost of Rs 52,000 per kilowatt—which is what the Maharashtra government announced for its rooftop plant—the installation cost for a 3 KW plant will be Rs 1.57 lakh.

If the subsidy provided is Rs 78,000, the customer will have to pay the remaining Rs 79,000 from their pocket.

A 3 KW plant generates, on average, close to 360 units of electricity. With free electricity for 300 units per month, the customer will sell the remaining 60 units on the grid, making an additional Rs 480 per month or Rs 5,760 per year.

If someone sells the entire power produced (360 units), the customer can earn an additional income of Rs 2,880 per month or Rs 34,560 per year. At this rate, the investment of Rs 79,000 can be recovered in 2.5 years.

If we assume the customer takes a loan of Rs 79,000 to install the plant at a 10% interest rate, the installation cost will go up to Rs 1 lakh, and the payback period will increase to three years, said Rupesh Sankhe, vice president and senior power analyst at Elara Securities Ltd.

“We expect a good response to this scheme if they get Rs 8 per unit selling price,” Sankhe said.