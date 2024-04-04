Window To File Income Tax Returns For FY24 Open

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceWindow To File Income Tax Returns For FY24 Open
The department said the opening of the IT filing window on the first day of the new fiscal is a step towards ease of compliance and seamless taxpayer services.

04 Apr 2024, 10:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

The Income Tax Department has said that ITR forms have been made available on the e-filing portal from April 1 for fiscal 2024.

The window for companies to file their Income Tax Returns through ITR-6 has also been opened, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement on Thursday.

About 23,000 ITRs for AY25 has already been filed.

ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-4 (Sugam) and ITR-6 are available on the e-filing portal for individual taxpayers. ITR-3, ITR-5 and ITR-7 will be made available shortly.

CBDT had earlier notified the ITR forms in December 2023 and January this year.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having income of up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one-house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000.

Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families and firms—other than Limited Liability Partnerships—being a resident having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and income from business and profession.

