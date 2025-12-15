Will Govt Stabilise Volatile Gold, Silver Prices? Finance Ministry Responds

Gold and silver, the dearest of all the precious metals have gotten dearer in the past few years. Often viewed as safe haven assets and reliable hedges against the crest and troughs of the stock market, both metals have touched new-highs multiple times in this year itself leaving lesser and lesser room for common people to afford them.

In the Parliament, the Finance Ministry was asked on whether the government is mulling over any measure to stabilise the gold and silver prices. In its reply, the ministry clarified that the prices of precious metals are determined by the markets, and the government has no role in fixing the prices.

"The prices of precious metals are determined by the market... and the government is not involved in the price fixation," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said.

However, it added that as a relief measure, the government had lowered customs duty on gold imports from 15% to 6% in July 2024.

Moreover, measures such as Gold Monetization Scheme or GMS, Gold exchange‑traded funds or ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme were introduced to reduce the demand for physical gold and to mobilise idle domestic gold.

According to the ministry, this was also done "so that part of demand is met from local stocks rather than fresh imports, thereby reducing external vulnerability and price pressures".