Why The Government Meeting Its FY25 Capex Target Could Be A Tall Order

Amid a slow start to spending because of the general elections, the central government could see some slippage on the full year capex target despite a pick up in spending in the second half of the fiscal, say economists.

The government's capital expenditure was retained at Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal. Of this, it has spent Rs 3 lakh crore, or about a fourth of its target so far. The centre spent slightly over 16% of its capex target by the April-June quarter, spending about a quarter of its target by August, according to last available data by the Controller General of Accounts.

While the general elections slowed capex in the first quarter of the fiscal, the south-west monsoons, too, likely hampered the pick-up in capex post elections. Given the pace of spending so far, concerns remain on whether it will be able to meet its full year target, even as the second half of the year is expected to see a pick up.