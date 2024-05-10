NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceWhy PineTree Macro's Ritesh Jain Is Betting On India Manufacturing Boost
Why PineTree Macro's Ritesh Jain Is Betting On India Manufacturing Boost

Jain is also bullish on electrification, defense tech, tourism and wealth management in India.

10 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ritesh Jain, founder, PineTree Macro. (Source: X)</p></div>
Ritesh Jain, founder, PineTree Macro. (Source: X)
Manufacturing contributes just about 17% to India's GDP, despite government measures such as production-linked incentives. Still, PineTree Macro's founder Ritesh Jain expects that a change is in the offing. The success story of the electronic 'assembling' sector is widely chronicled. The second success story in assembling, happening currently is in 'toys.' Both stories have one thing in common—these are labour-intensive industries, ...
