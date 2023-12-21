Why Does RBI Want To Curb Lender Investments Into AIFs?

On Tuesday evening, as fund managers at alternative investment funds were starting to wind up their day, there was a shock announcement from the Reserve Bank of India. Banks and non-bank lenders can no longer invest in an AIF which has investments in borrower companies.

The move, aimed at curbing evergreening of loans, will require lenders to unwind their exposures to such AIFs within 30 days. If they fail to do so, these lenders would need to make 100% provisions.

The news started spreading fast on Whatsapp groups and urgent meetings were called. Those in office and even those on their annual leave had to log in to figure out what the potential hit could be.

People were trying to call whoever they could at other regulators to complain about why the RBI was being so unfair toward AIFs, according to one person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Of course, it did not yield much.

By dinner time, the line to be taken was clear.

The RBI is doing a tremendous job of protecting the financial system from those who are trying to game it. But these guidelines may have unintended consequences, which will hurt genuine deal structures.

And who are the ones trying to game the system? "Not me, I am clean. It has to be the other guy." Fund after fund repeated the same line to reporters who were calling them all evening.