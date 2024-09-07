ADVERTISEMENT
White Collar Jobs: Amid Signs Of Recovery, Freshers Continue To Hurt
Fresher hiring, which took the maximum hit last year, remains low.
White collar hiring is showing signs of a pickup, but fresher hiring continues to lag. This fiscal is showing some signs of improvement, though progress remains patchy.The last financial year saw even premier management and engineering colleges being unable to place their students. Information technology, too, saw jobs that were few and far in between after the sector was the largest job creator during the pandemic years.With 73% of ...
ADVERTISEMENT