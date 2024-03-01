What Does The Revised GDP Figure Mean For India's Fiscal Deficit?

Economists are divided about the impact of India's revised gross domestic product figures, released a day ago, on the government's fiscal deficit.

Some economists think a revision in the nominal GDP would result in a slight uptick in the fiscal deficit. Others said growth in net taxes will more than make up for a higher deficit.

A senior official of the Ministry of Finance noted that the government expects to stick to its revised fiscal deficit target of 5.8% of the GDP, in line with the government's stand.

India's GDP defied expectations on Thursday to grow by 8.4% year-on-year in the quarter ended December. The latest estimates released by the government's statistical agency were sharply higher than previous projections that ranged about 6.6%.

Growth in nominal GDP during the ongoing financial year is estimated at 9.1%, compared to 14.2% in FY23. The nominal GDP, however, becomes more important in the calculation of the fiscal deficit.

In its interim budget, the Union government revised its fiscal deficit target downward to 5.8% of GDP from the budgeted 5.9%. In absolute terms, this brings the fiscal deficit to Rs 17.34 lakh crore from the Rs 17.86 lakh crore announced in the 2023 budget.

The union government's review of accounts on Thursday revealed that as of January 2024, the government has reached only 63.6% of its fiscal deficit target or Rs 11.02 lakh crore in absolute terms, exhibiting a comfortable headroom after the first 10 months of the year.