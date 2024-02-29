Fiscal Deficit Widens To 64% Of Revised Estimates Till January

The Union government's fiscal deficit till January expanded to 63.6% of the budgetary target for the current financial year on the back of slower capex and revenues seen at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In actual terms, this comes up to Rs 11.02 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 17.34 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit was lowered to 5.8% of the gross domestic product in the revised estimates from 5.9% estimated in the 2023 budget.

The monthly increase in the fiscal deficit in January came up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore, an increase in line with the first month of every quarter, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday.

Details of the Union government's accounts released by the Ministry of Finance reveal that the pace of capital expenditure dipped in the first month of the quarter.

In January, the capex spend amounted to Rs 47,557 crore. This puts the total capex spend in the current fiscal at Rs 7.21 lakh crore or 75.9% of the revised capex target of Rs 9.49 lakh crore. The corresponding level of capex spending made during the same period last year was 78.3%.